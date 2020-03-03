GARRETT — J.E. Ober students displayed their experiments during Garrett’s annual science fair in the school gym recently. Participation was on a voluntary basis.
Dozens of experiments were entered in kindergarten through grade five for judges to examine earlier in the day. The public was invited to view the projects prior to an awards ceremony.
Prizes were announced for each grade division and for specialty categories sponsored by local businesses.
Kindergarten
1. Grant Johnson, “Germs”
2. Desiree Porter, “The Gummy Bear Project”
3. Max Bock, “Winter Bird Count
First Grade
1. Leah Martin, “Sink or Float?”
2. Kyler Zuehsow, “What Makes Orbeez Grow?”
3. Caden Crabill, “Ripe Banana”
4. Oliver Kidder, “Bacteria Found in Shoes”
5. Greysen Sawyers, “What is Blood Made of?
Second Grade
1. Rylyn Winebrenner, “What will Make a Gummy Bear Grow?”
2. Charlie Faylor, “Cool Containers”
3. Tyson Cool, “Balloons Blow Up”
4. Sarah Davis, “What Gum is the Strongest Glue?”
5. Fisher Ponko, “Expanding Liquids”
Third Grade
1. Luke Zuehsow, “Can Orbeez Separate Oil and Water?”
2. Emma Feller, “Compare and Contrast Soil Types”
3. Audrea Newman, “How Dirty is It?”
4. Adrianne LeQuia, “Egg and Vinegar Lab”
5. Carlie Thomas, “The Memory Rainbow”
Fourth Grade
1. Kylie Bergman, “The War to Whiten”
2. (tie) Kylee Carmichael, “Peter, Peter Pumpkin Eater” and Kale Westropp, “The Human Heart”
4. Haley Goebel, “Crystal Flowers”
5. Graham Smith, “Dry Ice Bubble”
Fifth Grade
1. Chloe Zuehsow, “Blood Relatives”
2. Leah Cook, “Convection Currents”
3. Lucie White, “Attractive Experiment”
4. Dante Maslin, “Electricity Travel”
5. Megan Fox, “Finger Prints”
Specialty Awards
Shorty’s Steakhouse, Tri Kappa Sorority, Bill Yoder Ford, Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Ben Davis Chevrolet-Ford also participated in the judging for specialty awards.
Three students received awards from Ben Davis Chevrolet-Ford.
1. Lucie White, “An Attractive Experiment”
2. Dante Maslin, “How Well Does Electricity Travel through Different Solutions?”
3. Leah Cook, “Convection Currents”
Bill Yoder awards
Three Bill Yoder awards were presented to students for projects relating to mental health.
• Carlie Thomas, “The Memory Project”
• Marshall White, “The Effect of Exercise on Body Temperature”
• Kale Westropp, “The Human Heart”
Tri Kappa Originality Awards
1. Audrea Newman, “How Dirty is It?”
2. Chloe Zuehsow, “Blood Relatives”
3. Asher Gilliland, “Making Teeth White”
Psi Iota Xi Sorority Art, Music, Literature Award
1. Austyn Johnson, “Crazy Crayons”
2. Sarah Davis, “What Gum is the Strongest Glue?”
Shorty’s Steakhouse Award
1. Kylie Bergman, “The War to Whiten”
Judges were Ginger Smith, Rod Knox and Larry Getts.
The 60th annual Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair will be Saturday, March 14 in Hershey Hall at Trine University in Angola. All first-and second-place winners in grades one through five qualify for regional competition.
Tammy Smith coordinated the J.E. Ober Science Fair this year.
