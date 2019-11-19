Richard Smith
Richard Morgan “Smitty” Smith, 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Auburn, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton, Ohio handled arrangements.
Teresa Sprague
Teresa Ann Sprague, 51, of Auburn, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
David Holbrook
David R. “Cobb” Holbrook, 79, of Kendallville, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
Donna Steffe
Donna Jean (Olds) Steffe, 94, of San Diego, California and formerly of Butler, died Sept, 3, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Albert Carpenter
Albert “Lee” Carpenter, 90, of Rudolph, Ohio, and formerly of DeKalb County, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo handled arrangements.
Theresa Thieme
Theresa Thieme, 88, of Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Woodrow Shepherd
Woodrow Shepherd, 93, of Avilla, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Naden Davis
Naden (Patton) Davis, 65, of Butler, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Cummins
Michael Robert Cummins, 56, of Butler, died on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Patricia Spice
Patricia A. (Wells) Spice, 76, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, in Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Shirley Fisher
Shirley Ann (Gaff) Fisher, 75, of Butler, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is handling arrangements.
Gayla Parker
Gayla J. Parker, 73 of Butler, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
C. M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
Amber McFee
Amber Lee McFee, 42, of Kendallville, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
