GARRETT — Garrett is on the road for exponential growth, according to a report from City Planner Milton Otero at Tuesday’s meeting of the Common Council.
So far this year, his department has issued 25 improvement permits valued at $11.7 million. Last year, the city issued 233 permits for various improvements at $9.7 million for the entire year.
“Walmart has a $5.5 million project and Granite Ridge submitted 11 new homes valued at more than $2.8 million,” said Otero.
Also Tuesday, Garrett moved forward to enter into an inter-local agreement with DeKalb County to form an extra-territorial jurisdiction area following a recommendation by the Garrett Plan Commission.
The council unanimously adopted the ordinance that establishes a map of the ETJ area and proposed classifications for certain areas within the jurisdiction. The plan now moves forward with information meetings with stakeholders in the affected areas and then with the county plan commission.
The council also adopted a second ordinance Tuesday to amend the city’s comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance and zoning map to authorize the use of farm equipment, sales and service in the industrial general district. The amendment would allow farm implement dealer Plevna Equipment to move forward with plans to build a dealership on S.R. 8 at Wiant Drive east of Garrett.
Plans to monitor the city’s recycling bins are moving in a good direction, according to Councilman Bobby Diederich.
The effort was launched due to the chronic dumping of unauthorized items on the grounds at the East Quincy Street site.
Signs will be erected by the street department and the electric department is setting up poles for cameras and lighting. Funds for the additional monitoring could be paid by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District that handles recycling at the site, according to Mayor Todd Fiandt.
An ordinance would need to be adopted to enforce any violations and fines once offenders are identified on camera.
Plans to introduce an electric rate ordinance were tabled as pending weather conditions deterred representatives from the city’s electric provider, Wolverine Power Cooperative of Camden, Mich., from attending.
Public hearings are planned at the council’s Feb. 15 meeting regarding rate hikes for water and wastewater utility users. At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Common Council introduced and passed on first readings ordinances to increase the wastewater rate by 2% and the water rate by 5%.
The Garrett Police Department is now hiring, Fiandt said.
He noted the starting pay is $43,436 per year that would total about $56,629 with benefits such as longevity pay, PERF, uniform allowance and free schooling. The average pay for Garrett officers is between $65,000 to $70,000 including benefits.
“It’s not a bad gig,” Fiandt said of the opportunity.
