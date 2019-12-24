The Senate Page Program is a full-day program that allows students in grades 6 through 12 to visit Indiana’s Statehouse to experience policy making firsthand.
As pages, students meet with their state senator, tour the Statehouse, assist staff with age-appropriate tasks, and listen to debates on the Senate floor about different pieces of legislation. This opportunity gives them an up-close look at the steps a bill must go through to become a law.
Each day during the legislative session, representatives of business fields like manufacturing, banking, farming and health care visit the Statehouse, and pages have the opportunity to see how Hoosier lawmakers and their citizens work together to craft legislation that positively impacts Indiana.
The program begins in January and runs through early March. Positions fill up quickly, so it’s important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their work at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays.
Applications can be found at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
I’ve always felt a strong connection to the page program, as my experience paging many years ago helped open my eyes to what I was called to be — an Indiana public servant. I know that many students feel that same spark after they page for the Senate, which is why I happily speak with students year-to-year.
Please urge the young people in your life to consider this opportunity, as it might spark a lifelong interest in public service.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.