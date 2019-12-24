GARRETT — The 2020 First Baby of the Year Contest, sponsored by local businesses and The Garrett Clipper is now underway. The annual contest has run consecutively since 1935.
The parents of the first born in the new year will receive gifts from several local merchants.
Sponsors this year include Garrett State Bank, JAM Center, Garrett Bowl, Miller’s Markets, Garrett Hardware and The Flower Pot.
The prizes must be redeemed within 60 days of the birth of the baby, or by special arrangement with the individual merchants.
The contest is open to all expectant mothers in Butler and Keyser townships. Additional rules of the contest are:
The child must not be born later than Feb. 28, 2020. Acceptance of prizes by the parents constitutes consent to publication of their names, the child’s name and a photograph of “The First Baby” to be published in connection with the contest currently, or in future years, at the complete discretion of The Garrett Clipper.
All prizes must be claimed within 60 days of winning. Some merchants may agree to arrangements for an extension of time, provided they are made within 60 days.
Past winners include:
- 2019 — Taisley Lael Kidder, daughter of Tim and Darcy Kidder;
- 2018 — Harper Ann Haynes, daughter of Ryan and Lindsay Haynes;
- 2017 — Addelynn Muriel Davis and Booklynn Leola Davis, twin daughters of Joshua and Kristen Davis;
- 2016 — Raelynn Marie VanDerbosch, daughter of Courtney VanDerbosch and Austin Coak;
- 2015 — Ava Rose Baker, daughter of Shannon Hardenbrook and James Baker;
- 2013 — Ivy Danielle Brewer, daughter of Monica Collison and Korey Brewer;
- 2012 — Thomas “T.J.” VanDerbosch;
- 2011 — Audrea Marie Newman, daughter of Josh and Tabitha Newman;
- 2010 — Wrigley Maddux Smith, son of Todd and Melissa Smith;
- 2009 — Emma Renee Reinhold, daughter of Joe and Brianne Reinhold;
- 2008 — Gabriel Timothy Costin, son of Elizabeth Costin and Joseph Gossett;
- 2007 — Mason Richard Loron Crager, son of Megan Delacruz and Justin Crager;
- 2006 — Katie Marie Fike, daughter of Lindsay Selby and Juston Fike;
- 2005 — Katelyn Leigh Lewis, daughter of Benjamin and Angela (Barger) Lewis;
- 2004 — Matthew Charles Hebauf, son of Tim and Amanda (Cole) Hebauf.
- 2003 — Dominick Jeffrey Wilson, son of Scott and Julie Wilson;
- 2002 — Damian Michael Scott, son of Ray Scott III and Amy Swartz
- 2001 — Cade Joseph Molargik, son of Joe and Michelle Molargik; and
- 2000 — Beck William Davis, son of Chad and Lisa Davis.
