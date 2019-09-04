Girls Golf
Knights 7th, Garrett
11th at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble was seventh and Garrett placed 11th in the New Haven Bulldog Invitational Aug. 24 at Whispering Creek.
The Knights shot 415, led by Carly Turner’s 89 and Kayla Desper’s 98. EN also had 112 from Jasmine Freeman, 116 from Shay Swager and 128 from Gracie Schoof.
Garrett had 447. Sarah Cooper shot 91 and Madi Flaugh had 112 to lead the Railroaders.
Barons best Knights, Garrett at Cobblestone
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb shot 185 at Cobblestone to win a three-team match with East Noble and Garrett on Aug. 26. The Knights were second with 192, and the Railroaders had 206.
Railroader Sarah Cooper was a medalist with 40. DeKalb’s Ally Stuckey and EN’s Carly Turner each shot 41.
The Barons had three girls shoot in the 40s. Kayla Fleming had 43 and Lilly Cone shot 44.
DeKalb also had 57 from Tabby Butler and 65 from Addy Ruby.
East Noble had 49 from Jasmine Freeman, 50 from Kayla Desper, 52 from Shay Swager and 63 from Gracie Schoof.
Madison Flaugh had 50 and Abby Weaver shot 51 for Garrett. The Railroaders also had 65 from Courtney Barse and 67 from Jess Culbertson.
Angola downs two opponents on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The Angola girls golf team defeated both Leo and Garrett in a three-way match Aug. 27, scoring a meet-best 192 points. Leo finished second with 199, while Garrett scored 225 strokes.
Senior Teryn Stanley led the Hornets with a 42 through nine holes, while Maddie Herman finished with a 44.
Garrett 2nd
in NECC match
SYRACUSE — Garrett was second in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match at South Shore on Aug. 29.
Fairfield won with 204, led by medalist Jalee Nunemaker with 44. The Railroaders shot 226, and West Noble had 245.
Sarah Cooper led Garrett with 47, and Abby Weaver shot 51. Jess Culberston had 63 and Courtney Barse shot 65.
Boys Soccer
Garrett defeats Woodlan
WOODBURN — The Railroaders improved to 3-1 with a 5-2 win over the Warriors on Aug. 27.
Kenan Kennedy scored the first goals for Garrett in the first half. Josh Thrush assisted on the first. Kennedy scored once more in the second half and had two assists in the match. Zak Klopfenstein assisted on Kennedy’s last goal.
Blake Ratcliffe and Joey Silva each added a goal in the win.
Kaleb Samons made 16 saves in goal, and Nick Barden grabbed two.
Garrett falls to Patriots
GARRETT — The Garrett boys soccer fell to the Heritage Patriots by a score of 1-2 on Aug. 29 in non-conference play.
The game was scoreless the first 20 minutes when Heritage was awarded a free kick on a hand ball call in the box. The Railroaders rebounded well, but Heritage scored again with 15 minutes to go before half to take a 2-0 half-time lead.
Garrett battled tough in second half. Creigh Dircksen scored on a penalty kick with 23 minutes left to play.
The Railroaders had several chances to tie the last 20 minutes, but were unable to capitalize and Heritage held on for the win.
Goalie Kaleb Samons made 20 saves in goal.
Girls Soccer
Garrett falls to Westview
EMMA — Garrett lost 6-0 Westview in a Northeast Corner Conference match on last Thursday. Alexis Miller had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors.
JV Football
JV shuts out
PH in opener
GARRETT – The Garrett junior varsity football program started its season with a 20-0 win over visiting Prairie Heights on Aug. 24.
Garrett used a team effort to shutout the visitors, including a pair of touchdowns by freshman Robert Koskie and another from sophomore Elijah Johnson.
The Railroader defense shut down the Panthers most of the day and took advantage of a pair of key turnovers to secure the win. Junior Kamren Pelmear forced a fumble that was recovered by freshman Konnor DeWitt to setup the second Garrett scoring drive. Sophomore Isaac Wright turned away Prairie Heights with an interception and a 67-yard return late in the fourth quarter.
Garrett falls
to DeKalb, 38-0
WATERLOO – The Garrett junior varsity football team suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday, 38-0 to DeKalb.
Garrett (1-1) had all of its players see significant playing time including an offensive line of juniors Gage Camp, Caleb Grim, Kamren Pelmear and sophomores Joel Barkey, Cayden Myers, Jaxson Nodine, Erik Reynolds, Camron Thrush as well as freshmen Jack O’Connor, Michael Fugate, Lane Gibson, Sam Ross, Kyle Smith.
The Railroader reserves return to action with a trip to Churubusco on Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.