Blessinger earns
honors at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE — Josh Blessinger was named to the dean’s list and semester honors for both the fall and spring semesters at Purdue University.
Blessinger is pursuing majors in film/video production and mass communications.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attain at least a 3.5 overall grade-point average, have at least a 3.0 current semester GPA with at least 12 hours in the overall GPA and at least six hours in the semester GPA.
