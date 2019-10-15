The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently shared a new report that highlights Indiana as a national leader in computer science education.
According to IDOE, the 2019 report lays out several examples of Indiana’s commitments to computer science education, including the development of a comprehensive plan, changes in our teacher certification requirements, the alignment of K-8 computer science standards to our high school standards, and the allocation of $3 million per year for computer science professional development, derived from the 2019 passing of House Enrolled Act 1001.
IDOE has also funded training for more than 1,000 K-12 educators in computer science since 2018, while continuing to expand professional development opportunities.
Improving Indiana’s educational opportunities has been one of my top priorities for many years, and in 2018, I co-authored Senate Enrolled Act 172, which requires each K-12 school in Indiana to offer a computer science class to its students by 2021.
SEA 172 is a part of Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda, and it establishes the Next Level Computer Science Grant Program and the Next Level Computer Science Fund to award grants in order to implement teacher professional development programs for training in teaching computer science.
Computer science is essential to students’ education in our ever-changing world, as it will prepare them for their future, no matter which field of work they choose to pursue. I am thankful for the hard work our state has put in to receive this honor, and I want to see us continue to set high academic benchmarks.
To review the report or to learn more about our state’s computer science education programming, visit doe.in.gov/wf-stem/computer-science.
