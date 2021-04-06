AUBURN — Applications to become volunteers for the 25th annual “Day of Caring” are being accepted through Friday, May 7 at the United Way of DeKalb County.
Applicants are encouraged to visit either the United Way of DeKalb County’s website or facebook page for links to application forms.
The 25th annual “Day of Caring” event will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
Additional information is available by contacting Mark Burnworth at the United Way office at 927-0995 or by email at mark@unitedwaydekalb.org. Volunteers may also visit the United Way of DeKalb County office, 950 W. 15th St., Auburn.
The goal of this event is to connect homeowners in need with volunteers ready to help complete projects for the overall benefit of an improved community. This event is fully funded by sponsorships from strong community leaders, which means project expenses are covered by United Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.