GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., is featuring the work of six artists on the path to recognition and exposure in their respective fields in a new exhibit.
GMOA staff said the six are "fresh, exciting talents who are taking risks in hopes of becoming the career artists of tomorrow."
"The term 'emerging artist' has no exact or singular definition, but can be interchangeable with a newer artist," the museum said in a news release.
"It is an artist coming into the spotlight of greater exposure. The work is not defined by the age of the creator, although it can be called 'young' art — meaning new to the contemporary landscape of art.
"These artists are passionate about their own body of work and have the freedom to define how they will make their mark in the art world," the museum continued. "The work of emerging artists may be quite different in the next 5-10 years, but that is what makes the emerging work dynamic, evolving, and always growing."
Artists to be featured include:
- Patrick Chesebrough — acrylic portraits on canvas;
- Leah Chester — alternative process photography;
- Marissa Dickey — illustrations;
- Carolyn Kile — ceramic and bronze sculptures;
- Sydnee Strang — wood-fired and soda-fired stoneware;
- Spencer Saunders — illustrations.
The second annual Emerging Artists Show will open with an artist reception that is free and open to the public from 6-8 p.m. Friday with live music by Joe Justice.
The show runs through March 8.
Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Other days are by appointment only.
For more information call 704-5400 or visit garrettmuseumofart.org.
