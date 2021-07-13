GARRETT— This weekend’s Garrett Schools Alumni reunion will have a different look, organizers said.
Saturday’s festivities will be held in Eastside Park and open to the community, offering the opportunity for people to reunite with classmates and to have family and friends join in the event that runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This allows the Alumni Association to reach out to our community to support our organization and its endeavors,” reunion chair Jenny Teders said.
Hometown food will be offered by local businesses in the park the entire day. Food booths include T&R Junction, Timmy’s BBQ, Gaviotas and snacks from the GMS Parent Connect.
Activities kick off with Kevin Derrow singing music from the ‘70s and ’80s, country rock, and rock ’n roll, as well as original music from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Derrow, a 1974 Garrett grad, has played all over the world and has original music CDs and a published book, “The Mad Sailor of the North Atlantic,” which can be found at the Garrett Public Library.
The Fleetwoods, featuring Barrie and Pam Fleetwood, will take the stage from 2-4 p.m. Pam retired in 2020 with 38 years as speech pathologist at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools. Barrie was a teacher and coach at Garrett High School from 1984-1987.
A brief annual meeting of Garrett alumni members is planned from 1:30-2 p.m. Anniversary classes from 1970 and 1971 will be recognized during the meeting.
The City of Garrett is offering a free swim on Saturday for the entire community in recognition of the alumni reunion. Pool hours are noon to 8 p.m.
Other events include Friday’s annual Alumni Scholarship Golf Outing with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Garrett Country Club. Open houses are planned later in the day at the Garrett American Legion Post and at the Garrett Eagles, featuring Tunes on Tap Video DJ and Karaoke by 1990 Garrett alum Jeff Snyder.
