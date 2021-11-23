Nine players score
in Garrett rout
FORT WAYNE — Garrett’s girls basketball team raced to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime in a 60-28 win over host North Side Nov. 16.
Nine players figured in the scoring for the Railroaders, who were missing Faith Owen from the lineup.
Junior Bailey Kelham led Garrett (3-1) with 25 points. Senior Morgan Ostrowski added 14 points to go with eight rebounds and six blocked shots.
Senior Taylor Gerke had five points. Classmates Nataley Armstrong and Abby Weaver had four each. Armstrong established a new program record with 15 assists. Weaver added eight rebounds. Armstrong had four rebounds and three steals.
Aida Haynes had three points, Kelsey Bergman and Brooklyn Jacobs had two each, and Halle Hathaway added a free throw.
While not scoring, Garret got contributions from Makenna Malcolm (three rebounds, three steals) and Sophia Ruble (two rebounds).
There was no reserve game.
