GARRETT — The Altarstar United Methodist Church welcomed Pastor Thomas “Tom” Bergman, wife Shana and three sons Mason, Collin and Dalten this summer.
A resident of Woodburn, Bergman was appointed and officially began serving in new his new role in July at the rural church located at the corner of Co. Road 68 and Co. Rd. 11A in southern DeKalb County.
Bergman, a 1987 graduate of Woodlan High School, is currently working on his preaching license. He currently holds a full-time job in addition to his pastoral duties.
Six years ago, Bergman said he had what he describes as a spiritual awakening. That was when his journey to the pulpit began.
“I did not grow up in the church,” he said. His parents “never went out of their way to go to church.”
He began attending the Woodburn United Methodist Church and became a leader of the worship team.
“I became pretty close to the pastor, Terry McDonald,” who took Bergman under his wing.
“I think he saw something in me,” he recalls, and was asked to give his testimony before the congregation. “He pushed me a little bit.”
Two years ago, Bergman said he had the call to the pastorage.
“I prayed and thought about it,” Bergman said. One night, he asked his wife to pause the television and told her he had been “called to be a pastor. She wasn’t sure if I was kidding at first.”
But McDonald pointed him in the right direction. Following his retirement from the Woodburn church, McDonald became mayor of New Haven and Bergman served as pastor of the church until he was called to the Altarstar Church last summer.
“We did not know anyone, but we are making new friends,” he said of the community.
The small congregation numbers fewer than 40, but he sees them as a very tight group as many are related to each other. The church dates back to the 1860s and recently added a fellowship hall and kitchen.
Bergman’s goal for the church is to reach out into the community to be disciples and spread the word of Christ.
“(McDonald) was instrumental in my journey. He was there to guide me along the way,” Bergman said. “It’s been quite a ride,” he said of his calling.
“But God knew where to find me,” he added.
Services are Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with children’s Sunday School during service. Sunday school for adults begins immediately following. A Bible study is planned to begin on Tuesday afternoons later in the fall.
Bergman follows outgoing Pastor Bret Stevens, wife Lydia, and children Micah, Eli, Kyrie who took a new appointment at Topeka and Shipshewana United Methodist churches.
For more information, people can visit altarstarumc.org or on Facebook/Altarstar United Methodist Church.
