Linda Schoonover

Linda L. (Deetz) Schoonover, 76, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, handled arrangements.

Terry Donat

Terry Donat, 55, of Kendallville, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.

Kenneth Folk

Kenneth M. Folk, 69 of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home in Fort Wayne handled arrangements.

Phyllis Pierce

Phyllis Ann (Heisler) Pierce, 70, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is in charge of arrangements.

Jenny Sevrence

Jenny L. ( Heileman) Sevrence, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.

William Thompson

William Lee Thompson, 56, of Kendallville, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.

Robert Adcox

Robert Alan Adcox, 57, of Kendallville, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.

Rebecca Carey

Rebecca V. (Wood) Carey, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Smith & Brown Funeral Home of Hicksville, Ohio handled arrangements.

Glen Jones

Glen Roger “Casey” Jones, 81, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.

Patricia Kilburn

Patricia M. “Pat” (Brown) Kilburn, 76, of Kendallville died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel handled arrangements.

Ruth Garman

Ruth I. (Greuter) Garman, 89, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville was in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Baer

Joyce Ann (Acres) Baer, 66, of LaOtto, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Delcamp

Richard L. Delcamp, 59, of Kendallville died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Everhart

Richard L. Everhart, 70, of Butler, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

Marna Manuel

Marna Sue (Osbun) Manuel, 73, of Kendallville died Friday. Oct. 25, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is handling arrangements.

Tammy Kult

Tammy Kult, 48, of Lafayette and formerly of Auburn, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette is in charge of arrangements.

