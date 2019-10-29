Linda Schoonover
Linda L. (Deetz) Schoonover, 76, of Garrett, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, handled arrangements.
Terry Donat
Terry Donat, 55, of Kendallville, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
Kenneth Folk
Kenneth M. Folk, 69 of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home in Fort Wayne handled arrangements.
Phyllis Pierce
Phyllis Ann (Heisler) Pierce, 70, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is in charge of arrangements.
Jenny Sevrence
Jenny L. ( Heileman) Sevrence, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
William Thompson
William Lee Thompson, 56, of Kendallville, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.
Robert Adcox
Robert Alan Adcox, 57, of Kendallville, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.
Rebecca Carey
Rebecca V. (Wood) Carey, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home of Hicksville, Ohio handled arrangements.
Glen Jones
Glen Roger “Casey” Jones, 81, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.
Patricia Kilburn
Patricia M. “Pat” (Brown) Kilburn, 76, of Kendallville died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel handled arrangements.
Ruth Garman
Ruth I. (Greuter) Garman, 89, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville was in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Baer
Joyce Ann (Acres) Baer, 66, of LaOtto, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Delcamp
Richard L. Delcamp, 59, of Kendallville died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Everhart
Richard L. Everhart, 70, of Butler, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Marna Manuel
Marna Sue (Osbun) Manuel, 73, of Kendallville died Friday. Oct. 25, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Tammy Kult
Tammy Kult, 48, of Lafayette and formerly of Auburn, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette is in charge of arrangements.
