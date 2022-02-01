GARRETT — One person was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries in a four-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of S.R. 8 and S.R. 327 at the north edge of Garrett, Indiana State Police said.
Police said Seth Omspacher, 30, of Garrett, was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
Omspacher was driving a 2011 Dodge SUV westbound on S.R. 8 and making a turn south onto S.R. 327 when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2018 Volvo semi, driven by Glen W. Walters, 55, of Tecumseh, Michigan.
Based on the investigation, police said Walters failed to stop at the four-way stop, striking Omspacher’s vehicle, which had the right-of-way. Walters was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
The collision pushed Omspacher’s vehicle into another vehicle, a Ford pickup, driven by Christina A. Hollenbeck, 37, of Garrett. Hollenbeck was behind the Omspacher vehicle, waiting to turn south onto S.R. 327, at the time of the accident. Hollenbeck’s vehicle was pushed into a westbound 2017 Ford SUV, driven by Barbara Baldwin, 76, of Kendallville.
State police were assisted by the Garrett police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
Traffic was restricted for 1 1/2 hours.
