GARRETT — “We Will Rock You,” a high-energy musical written by Ben Elton based on the music of Queen, will be staged in three performances in the Performing Arts Center this week.
The cast and crew of 55 middle and high school students, under the direction of Kelly Gomes, will perform the post-apocalyptic story about a gang of rebels who are trying to recover the lost “vibe” that can only be felt from live rock and roll music.
The hero of the story is Galileo, played by junior Evan Dapp, is plagued with dreams that include cryptic lyrics and words to ancient “texts.” The evil Killer Queen, played by senior Rachael Kilgore, and her henchmen, the Kashoggis, portrayed by seniors Madison Carmichael and Tori Perkins, junior Micah Carlson and freshman Josh Terwilliger, discover Galileo’s gift and work to destroy him, his best friend Scaramouche, played by junior Katie Blessinger, the Bohemians and the Bohemian leaders, Buddy, portrayed by junior Kameron Ruiz; Brit, by junior Jadden Amburgey; and Oz, by junior Kelsie Emenhiser.
Assisting Gomes are recent Garrett graduates Jenna Schmidt (2017), Dustin Hornbeak (2019) and Kaylee Martin (2020).
Performances are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over the age of 65, and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased with cash or check at Door #10 beginning one hour before each show’s starting time.
