Garrett students in grades 5-12 will present the high-energy musical, “We Will Rock You,” based on the music of Queen in three performances in the Performing Arts Center this week. In front, from the left, are cast members Katie Blessinger and Kelsie Emenhiser. In the second row are Luca Stevens, Evan Dapp, Jadden Amburgey and Kameron Ruiz. In back are Brookelyn Teagardin, Josh Terwilliger, Rachael Kilgore, Micah Carlson, Tori Perkins and Alyssa Martin.