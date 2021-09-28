GARRETT — Garrett’s 2022 trash contract remains under advisement following discussion of city-wide curbside recycling during the Sept. 21 Board of Works meeting.
Two bids were opened at the board’s Sept. 7 session. Current contractor Republic Services submitted the low bid at $421,299, compared to Washler Inc. at $512,808.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said he compared the two bids to determine they were “apples-to-apples.”
At issue going forward is whether to include bimonthly curbside recycling for the city’s 2,300 residential users at an additional cost of about $4 per month. An optional residential curbside recycling service has about 275 subscribers.
The current contract expires in December. The city plans to post an online survey for residents to vote for or against the added curbside recycling service in the coming weeks.
Brinkerhoff noted the cost for bulk biannual citywide cleanup in a separate option is cheaper using Washler Inc. at a cost of $1,200 per clean up due to its Garrett site. Republic Services, who does not have a physical location in Garrett, quoted $625 per roll-off bin, of which 11 were used last spring.
In other business, City Planner Milton Otero told board members the 2021-2022 Community Crossings matching grants will not be announced until later this month or early October. He also noted the city was not a recipient in the first round of State Water Infrastructure grant process, but will be submitting another request for the second round in the spring.
The deadline for Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants has been extended until Sept. 30. An announcement will be made later this year, with hearing proposals in early 2022, he added.
Otero joined Barton Environmental Consulting LLC for an environmental walk-through of the building at 109 S. Randolph St. where contaminates were found. The building was the site of a fire in February 2019 that took the lives of two residents.
Once a report is received, Otero will contact Environmental Management Services to remediate the contaminants. Once completed, the city can move forward to seek bids for demolition.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers had 149 calls for service between Sept. 7-19. Officers issued 10 traffic tickets and 29 traffic warnings and responded to six property damage accidents.
Of the four arrests recorded, two were alcohol-related, plus one for drugs and one miscellaneous.
Officers made 17 business checks during the period, the report showed.
McPherson said five applications have been received for openings. Physical and written testing will be in early October, he added.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 612 abate notices served so far this year, with 67 violations between Sept. 7-21 for high weeds, tall grass, rubbish, harborage of vermin, unsafe structures and vehicles.
The report showed 45 letters sent, 50 violations were complied, 28 abates forwarded to City Hall for non-compliance billing, three abates sent to the street department to clean up, eight second-violation properties and four third-violation properties. Twenty-four liens have been files against properties.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported the department has received 370 calls so far this year, of which 270 were for medical assistance.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported a new sign island at the south end of town is completed. Workers are busy mowing, spraying for mosquitoes, trimming trees and filling potholes. The final brush pick-up of the season is scheduled for the week of Oct. 4. Leaf pick up will begin on an as-needed basis.
City-wide cleanup is planned Saturday, Oct. 23 at Washler Inc. from 7-11:30 a.m.
Brinkerhoff updated the status of a property at 513 E. Quincy St., formerly owned by Terry Freeman and his sister, Lori Freeman.
The residence was deemed unsafe and scheduled for demolition several months ago. Upon checking the tax records, the city learned the property includes two parcels with an out-of-state owner having purchased a portion in a tax sale that includes about one-third of the residence and an outbuilding on the west side of the property.
Brinkerhoff said the parcel should not have been sold in two sections. Following discussion with the out-of-state owner’s attorney, Brinkerhoff will pursue going back to the county to negate the tax sale to the second party. He was given approval by the board to move forward to seek bids for demolition of the property once the paperwork is settled.
The Board of Works will next meet on Oct. 12 instead of Oct. 5.
