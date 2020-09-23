GARRETT — Following public hearings Monday, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved its 2021 school budget, capital improvement and bus replacement plans.
Proposed capital expenditures in year 2021 include the purchase of a tractor, a corporation vehicle, and a heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit for the elementary school office totaling $75,000.
The 2022 capital expenditures include the purchase of a new school van, mower, trailer and projectors totaling $80,000. In year 2023, planned purchases include athletic scoreboards, projectors, a mower and a computer server at a cost of $85,000.
Proposed capital projects in 2021 include a roofing project, air conditioning in the sports facilities, office renovation at the superintendent’s office, demolition of the tennis court and bus garage phase one, totaling $320,000. In 2022, planned improvements include a chiller in the middle school and phase two of the bus garage at a cost of $350,000. Projects in 2023 include a roofing project, parking lot upgrade and bus lot paving for a total of $380,000.
The bus replacement program provides for the purchase of four buses in 2021 at a cost of $275,000; two buses each in 2022 and 2023 at $275,000; three buses in 2024 at $275,000 and two buses in 2024 at $275,000.
Taxpayers in the district will see a 0.9% increase in the property tax levy to raise $4.9 million, up from the current $4.5 million levy. The 2021 budget will be adopted at the board’s Oct. 26 session. No one offered public comment at any of the hearings.
The board also approved several items including:
• an electronic funds transfer resolution;
• 2021 non-competitive continuation application for Head Start and Early Head Start;
• 2021 bus purchases; and
• Parkview employee medical agreement and employee lease agreement.
Grants and awards included $111,750 designated to the Career Development Program from the Olive B. Cole Foundation, DeKalb County Community Foundation and The Dekko Foundation, $47,000 from the Indiana Department of Education through a digital learning capacity grant; and a donation to the high school’s FFA garden project from the National FFA for $2,800.
In personnel matters Monday, the board approved the resignations of Linda Hale as G-K-B Head Start family education specialist, Heather Royal as G-K-B Head Start teacher and Janis Strong as G-K-B Head Start co-lead teacher.
The board also approved the hiring of elementary instructional assistants Ashley Coolidge Smith for kindergarten through grade 2 and Jill York for grades 3-5; Gerald Schaefer as a full-time custodian; Erin Harting as a Head Start teacher; Tanya Perkins as Head Start co-lead teacher; Marie Orr as a Head Start teacher aide; and Michael Wermer and Whitney Mort as Head Start teacher assistants.
Also approved were high school assistant coaches Jared Estep for football and Ray Placencia for football; and middle school volunteer volleyball coaches Jenie Griffin for grade six and Kelly Hartley Hutton for grades 7-8.
Building administrators praised staff, students and families for their support during the opening of fall classes in their reports.
J.E. Ober Elementary School Principal Kristi Surfus reported NWEA testing is done, and that new norms are being developed by the testing site to account for the loss of education nationally over the past months due to the coronavirus.
Surfus said staff members have been working on mark-up tools during Wednesday sessions to incorporate with iPads in the event of any future school closures due to the virus.
She reported the new free breakfast program for all students began Monday with long lines and many smiles.
“Every grade level seems to be calm this year, and there is less stress,” Surfus said.
Her concern that the return of some students from virtual or blended classes at the end of the first term would impact class size resulted in less than one student added on average per on-site classroom, from 15 to 16 students.
Another concern in all buildings is that the pool of substitute teachers is way down, but staff members are stepping up to fill the needs, including Surfus, who recently led art classes in the school cafeteria.
Middle school Principal Lucas Fielden told board members every single day brings new challenges, but everyone has stepped up, and he praised their character and perseverance.
“It’s a lot different world than 365 days ago, but these amazing people are making it happen,” he said.
Head Start Director Jonell Malcolm reported all classes are up and running and off to a good start even with location changes. While also short-staffed at times, they are keeping safety their first priority.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver shared news that everyone in the G-K-B school district is eligible for free breakfast and lunch through the end of the semester on Dec. 18 or when funds have been depleted from the federal level. Through the measure, all students will be reimbursed for every meal since the beginning of the school year, with the funds going back into a student’s account once the school needs to charge again. Virtual and blended students can preorder a full week’s meals for pickup, as well as any student under quarantine can have delivery arranged.
A final enrollment total for the school, based on counts on Sept. 18, is being “cleaned up” for a report next month. While the number of students appears to be down due to some being home-schooled or moving out of the district, Weaver said the number of transfers into the district appears to be a high number.
She also echoed praise for all at the school who have stepped up.
COVID is challenging and throws curveballs, she said, but the administrative team has been flexible, with all hands on deck and ready to help, including health services, custodians and maintenance, and bus drivers who go the extra mile to safely clean and sanitize every day.
She repeated safety guidelines are being followed, and quarantining is being done out of caution. Weaver later shared that students under quarantine are to be at home, not hanging out with friends and other activities.
The school will be closed Oct. 2 for a scheduled Fair Day and for fall break on Oct. 19-21.
The Railroader Regiment will present its fall show on Memorial Field on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. Concession stands will be open for the fundraiser. The show will be presented twice. In the event of rain, it will be moved to the Bateman Gym.
