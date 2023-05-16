Garrett’s track teams competed at NECC meets last week.
At Angola Wednesday, the Railroader girls finished eighth with 32 points. Because of rain, the boys NECC meet was contested Friday and Saturday at Churubusco. The Garrett boys finished sixth with 44 points.
Garrett had no individual champions in the either meet but nevertheless had some strong performances.
Brooklyn Jacobs placed third (27.75 seconds) in the 200-meter dash.
Lexi Gordon cleared 5 feet even to place fourth in the high jump.
Katelynn Joseph cleared 7 feet, 6 inches to finish sixth in the pole vault.
Aida Haynes placed seventh (1 minute, 5.29 seconds) in the 400-meter dash.
Kinleigh Smith placed seventh (17.16 seconds) in the 100-meter hurdles.
Garrett was fifth in the 4x100 relay (53.04) and 4x400 relay (4:29.60).
In the boys’ meet, Arturo Zeccina was third (52.31 seconds) in the 400-meter dash. Zeccina added a fifth-place finish (23.90 seconds) in the 200-meter dash.
The quartet of Zeccina, Nathan Presswood, Aiden Boltz and Holden Bowser finished third (3:34.80) in the 4x400 relay.
The quartet of Gavin Weller, Boltz, Luke Coffman and Presswood was fourth (8:39.89) in the 4x800 relay.
Graydon Clingan was fourth in the discus with a throw of 144-6.
Bowser was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 20-3 3/4.
Boltz was fifth (52.84) in the 400.
Nate Wells cleared 5-10 to finish sixth in the high jump. Jarmo Henschel was eighth, clearing 5-4.
Coffman was seventh (2:04.63) in the 800-meter run.
Weller placed seventh (10:25.42) in the 3,200-meter run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.