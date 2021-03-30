Today, March 30
1 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive at American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave. Blood drive is from 1-6 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, April 5
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
7 p.m. — American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Tuesday, April 6
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
11:15 a.m. — Garrett Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Garrett City Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, April 7
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.