GARRETT — For Garrett seniors, the past four years have been full of memories both good and bad, challenges and victories, and a glimpse into the future before them.
One hundred fifty seniors received their diplomas in the Paul Bateman Gym.
Class president Landon Davis welcomed parents, family members and staff in celebrating this occasion.
“We’re here today to laugh about the good times, cry over the heartbreaks, and to celebrate this chapter of our lives coming to a close, this stupid, wonderful, boring, amazing chapter of our lives,” Davis said.
“Over the course of this last school year, I have had various encounters with different people asking me how I feel about senior year. And they ask if there’s some recurring theme I have come across. I often resorted to telling them that I feel like I keep seeing so much change. Drastic change.
“And the thing is ... the change has only just begun. As we turn the page and begin the next chapter of our lives, many more things will change, and that’s OK. I actually feel as though we are pretty prepared for it. And I can personally say I am excited for the many changes to come,” Davis continued.
“I want to thank Garrett High School, and the staff and students in it, for being the place in which I have been able to make friendships that I will treasure for a lifetime and memories I can never forget.
“Finally, class of 2023, I look around at us now, and I can truly tell you I am very proud of the individuals we’ve become ... the group of people we’ve become. I think about each one of us and the capability we all have to do something great, to be something great. Whatever that means to you, I have no doubt that you can accomplish it.
“As we turn the page, embrace the change, treasure the friendships and the and memories, and be great today,” Davis said.
Valedictorian Aaron Molargik shared lessons learned over his high school career.
“I thought, given a few minutes, that I should share the wisdom I’ve acquired over the past few years, so that maybe some of you won’t have to gain it the hard way. If there’s one lesson I learned reading The Outsiders in 8th grade, it’s that things are rough all over.
“You never know what someone is going through, so be kind. Mental health can bring anyone down, regardless of status or outward appearance. A couple of years ago, I had the extreme displeasure of experiencing this, and what I realized is that life is never perfect, so you shouldn’t wait for it to be.
“Present yourself as you truly are because that’s all you’ve really got. Take that risk; you never know what might happen. Those things that make you nervous just to think about? They do so because they feel the most meaningful to you.
“A number of ancient stories tell of great floods that wipe out civilizations, explained as punishment from a higher power for the corruption of everyone in them. In a psychological sense, these floods are both natural tragedies and man-made disasters caused by a lack of moral responsibility for our lives,” Molargik said.
“To stand the best chance at surviving them, we have to strive every day to be forthright in our conflicts, faithful in our relationships, and selfless in our actions. When the flood comes, will your boat be strong and sturdy with as many people you can save as possible, or will it be founded on resentment and fall apart?
“Work to embody the best version of yourself that you can envision. Become the kind of dependable person that others will rely on when hard times come. There are no guarantees, so appreciate what you have. Pay attention to the little things that you would rather sweep under the rug.
“A mere 10 minutes of complaining each day turns into 3,000 hours of stress over 50 years. That’s about four months of grumbling over a lifetime. If my nonexistent girlfriends have taught me anything, it’s that communication is key.”
Salutatorian Aida Haynes congratulated classmates on accomplishments earned and memories made.
“Today’s the day. Today’s the day we finally get to walk across this stage and receive our diplomas. Today’s the day we get to celebrate amongst our loved ones as we look back on all of the good times, bad times, and everything in between.
“Today’s the day we get to say goodbye to some of the friends we’ve spent nearly every day with for the past 13 years of our lives. But most importantly, today’s the day that we close one chapter of our lives and open the next,” Haynes said.
“Today, I’ll be closing a chapter filled with lots of memories; some good, some not so good. And while I’m not fond of every memory I have from my high school experience, the good memories from GHS surely outweigh the bad ones. This chapter and my time spent at Garrett High School will stick with me for the rest of my life.
“As we go through life, we must also remember our success is not determined by us being ‘the best’ as much as it is determined by us ‘giving’ our best. In our next steps, please remember to always do your best in everything you do,” she said.
A moment of silence honoring the memory of classmate Michael Thomas Ellis turned into minutes of cheers from the audience in celebration of his life.
Also Friday, the Garrett High School band performed “Pomp and Circumstance” and the national anthem. Members of the Garrett High School concert choir sang “Gold Old Days” by Macklemore and “I Got a Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas that brought grads and administrators to do “the wave.”
The Class of 2023 was escorted into the gym by junior class president Alex Custer and vice president Addison Ebert.
Baccalaureate service held
Earlier in the evening, a student-led baccalaureate service was held in the Performing Arts Center.
Guest speaker David Beard, pastor of Path of Life Community Church, challenged graduated to fear the Lord, have a life plan, and to seek wisdom, drawing on scripture found in Proverbs 9:10. Chad Kennedy of the First Church of Christ offered the welcome and opening and closing prayers.
Class president Landon Davis performed two songs he had written, “Wildfire” and “Taking My Seat on the Bus.” Classmates Jackson Hedrick, Katie Blessinger and Hayden Brady offered scripture readings found in Psalm 2:1-10, Proverbs 2:1-8 and Ephesians 2:1-10 and Bree McComb offered a prayer of blessing.
