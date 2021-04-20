Tuesday, April 20
Barbecue or Buffalo chicken submarine sandwich, celery with peanut butter, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, April 21
Biscuits and gravy, potato rounds, fruit, milk variety.
Thursday, April 22
Texas straw hat, salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Friday, April 23
Macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit, pretzels, milk variety.
Monday, April 26
Barbecue rib patty, corn, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, April 27
Chicken tenders, California blend, Funyuns, milk variety.
