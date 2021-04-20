Tuesday, April 20

Barbecue or Buffalo chicken submarine sandwich, celery with peanut butter, fruit, milk variety.

Wednesday, April 21

Biscuits and gravy, potato rounds, fruit, milk variety.

Thursday, April 22

Texas straw hat, salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, fruit, cookie, milk variety.

Friday, April 23

Macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit, pretzels, milk variety.

Monday, April 26

Barbecue rib patty, corn, fruit, milk variety.

Tuesday, April 27

Chicken tenders, California blend, Funyuns, milk variety.

