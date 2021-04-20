Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.