Mobile COVID clinic coming in January
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic starting Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Thursday, Jan. 13 at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Clinic hours are noon to 8 p.m. each day.
Vaccinations will be available to people ages 5 and older. Booster shots will also be offered. All three vaccines will be on hand.
To make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
