GARRETT — For the better part of three quarters, it looked like Central Noble was going to take down Garrett in a battle of two of the better teams in the Northeast Corner Conference, as well as Class 3A.
The teams entered Friday’s clash with a combined three losses.
Garrett mounted a comeback late in the quarter and pulled away in the fourth to turn back Central Noble 49-40 in a marquee battle at Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
The Railroaders, ranked 5th, improved to 14-1 in all games and 6-0 in the NECC. The Cougars, tied for 12th, are now 10-3 overall, and 3-3 in the league.
With West Noble’s loss earlier this week to Angola, Garrett now sits atop the conference standings.
Morgan Ostrowski led three Railroaders in double figures with 17 points. Taylor Gerke had 11 and Bailey Kelham added 10. Faith Owen chipped in with nine. Nataley Armstrong added two points.
Madison Vice had 12 points for the Cougars. Meghan Kiebel had 10 and Bridgette Gray contributed eight.
In the first half, Central Noble hit big shot after big shot, including two threes from Gray and one from Vice.
After Gerke dialed long distance for Garrett, first Gray and then Vice, went back-to-back as the visitors built an 18-11 lead after a quarter.
Following Kelham’s score in transition for the Railroaders, the Cougars’ lead reached eight on Kiebel’s three from the key.
Garrett fought back and got within a point when Ostrowski stepped outside and swished a three from the left wing.
Ostrowski, fresh off a blocked shot, altered Casey Hunter’s next attempt in the paint, but Vice stole the ball back and scored with 2:51 left in the half.
Later, Hunter got the ball back, and drove around Ostrowski for a bucket, pushing her team’s lead to 27-22. A transition score by Kiebel after a Garrett miss made it a seven-point game late in the half.
With time running out, Kelham stole the ball, and Armstrong fed Ostrowski for a layup in the paint just before the buzzer, cutting the margin to 29-24.
Gerke stepped up with a rebound score two minutes into the third, and after Lydia Andrews’ three for the Cougars, answered with a conventional three-point play a minute later.
Gerke made the first of two free throw attempts. When she missed the second, Ostrowski grabbed the rebound and scored to trim the Cougar lead to 35-32.
The importance of this game wasn’t lost on anyone in attendance.
Late in the third quarter, after his team grabbed the lead, Garrett coach Bob Lapadot was trying to coax every ounce out of his team’s defensive effort, shouting “C’mon!, c’mon!, com’n! as the clock neared zeroes.
Likewise, Cougar coach Josh Treesh was encouraging his girls. With the ball at the opposite end, he could be seen at the edge of the B&O Railroad logo in front of his team’s bench, imploring them to give everything they had.
Both teams did just that and more.
Garrett got its first lead since the opening 16 seconds just over two minutes left in the third when Ostrowski took a feed in the paint from Armstrong.
Faith Owen, who was injured in a third-quarter collision with Central Noble’s Kiebel late in the third, returned to drain a three early in the fourth.
Gray kept her team close with a transition score following a Railroader turnover with 4:34 to play.
As the game wore on, however, Central Noble appeared to run out of gas, the perimeter shots that fell in the first half were now falling short.
Garrett put it away at the free throw line, making 10-of-11 attempts in the final period.
Central Noble 69,
Garrett boys 24
Connor Essegian poured in 29, Sawyer Yoder had 10 and Logan Gard added nine to lead the Cougar boys to victory.
The Railroaders got the first points of the game on a bucket by Blake Ratcliffe, but it was all Central Noble after that.
Essegian scored his team’s first 15 points of the contest, the last two coming on a two-handed jam after a Garrett turnover with 55 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Central Noble led 17-4 after a quarter.
Following a Railroader turnover, it was Yoder’s turn to go in all alone, with a semi-windmill dunk with 6:16 left in the half.
The Cougars led 36-10 at the break.
The visitors scored the first nine points of the third and led 56-21 with eight minutes to play.
Jasen Bailey led Garrett with 12 points.
