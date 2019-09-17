AUBURN — Six young women will compete for the title of Miss DeKalb County in a pageant Monday at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The pageant will take place on the fair’s main stage at 8 p.m., following the Queen Parade, which begins at 7 p.m. Contestants will compete in interview, onstage modeling in professional wear and evening wear, a one-minute prepared speech and onstage question. The optional talent portion of the competition has been eliminated this year.
Contestants are:
• Caitlin Taylor, a sophomore at Purdue University. She is the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor.
• Shelby Waligora, a senior at DeKalb Tech. She is the daughter of Jamie Bell and Daren Waligora.
• Cierra Snyder, a senior at DeKalb High School. She is the daughter of Mike and LeaKay Snyder.
• Payton Warfield, a senior at Garrett High School. She is the daughter of Paul and Jennifer Warfield.
• Isabel Kilgore, a senior at Garrett High School She is the daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore.
• Kennedy Sattison, a senior at Garrett High School. She is the daughter of Todd and Kathryn Sattison.
Pageant directors are Erin Dove and Kelli Thornson.
Pyper Dobson of Garrett is the reigning Miss DeKalb County 2018.
People can stay up-to-date with the competition information by visiting the Miss DeKalb County Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.