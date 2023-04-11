Varsity Softball
Railroaders shut out in opener
KENDALLVILLE — Runs were hard to come by in a windy and rainy softball April 4 game between East Noble and Garrett.
The Knights scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning when senior shortstop Elliot Rouch drew a walk before advancing all the way to third base after a bunt single by junior second baseman Bailea Bortner.
After Bortner stole second, Sadie Helmkamp lifted a deep fly to center that dropped to score Rouch in what was ultimately the game-winning run.
Garrett freshman Ashlee Vanderbosch pitched a complete six innings, striking out 10 and giving up three hits and two bases on balls.
The lone hit for the Railroaders came from sophomore catcher Addy Work, who had a first-inning single.
Varsity Golf Garrett opens at Rochester
ROCHESTER — Garrett started its season in the Rochester Invitational Saturday and placed 11th with a team round of 419.
Guerin Catholic’s junior varsity team won the tournament with 336. Huntington North and Culver Academies tied for second with 337.
