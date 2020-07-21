Arrested in Noble County
Tiffany L. Isham, 38, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. July 10 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Isham was held on $2,500 bond.
Police make arrests
AUBURN — These people were incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail according to a report issued by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Tia Cooper, 30, of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. July 3 by Garrett Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Dunn, 31, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. July 3 by Garrett Police on a charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Shoults, 39, of the 600 block of DeKalb Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at midnight July 4 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tandi Easley, 31, of the 800 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. July 4 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zachary Fuhrman, 32, of the 200 block of Knoll Creek Apartments, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. July 4 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Katelin McBride, 22, of the 2200 block of Bellvue Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 4 at 9:57 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eliseo Castorela, 29, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 4 at 11:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Departmnt on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Aaron Gideon, 25, of the 600 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested July 5 at 1 a.m. July 5 by Garrett Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Johnmilt Bonham, 44, of the 500 block of North Creek Bank Road, Angola, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. July 5 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
David Wickey, 18, of the 5700 block of C.R. 64, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. July 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Cassabon, 28, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. July 6 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mark Boger, 19, of Rome City, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. July 6 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kristi Ann Payton, 50, of the 700 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. July 8 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Chasity Sue Perkins, 42, of the 1100 block of Eckhart Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. July 8 when she turned herself in to answer a warrant charging her with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Joe Combs, 43, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. July 9 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Matthew Hurraw, 37, of the 4900 block of C.R. 00, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. July 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Hughes, 18, of the 4600 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, was arrested at 7:24 a.m. July 12 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keigan Chriswell, 21, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. July 13 by Indiana State Police on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Anthony Bonilla, 19, of the 200 block of West 4th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kayleigh Price, 22, of the 2100 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. July 14 when she turned herself in to answer a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.