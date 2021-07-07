GARRETT — It won’t set any speed records, but a 1924 Ford Model TT C-cab owned by Jay and Dale Bolante of Columbia City doesn’t have to.
A few years shy of its 100th birthday, the former flatbed delivery truck proved to be the best of the bunch at the 14th annual Garrett Heritage Days car show.
The show attracted approximately 160 vehicles. More than 40 prizes and awards were presented.
“Eighteen miles an hour tops, with the wind behind me,” Jay Bolante laughed as he described the vehicle’s top speed.
The Bolantes trailer the vehicle to and from car shows. An odometer attached to the left rear axle shows it’s been driven only 3-1/2 miles: “From the garage to the trailer, from the trailer to the show spot, and that’s it,” he said.
They purchased the old delivery truck for $7,250 in Crescent, Pennsylvania from a man in his 90s who had owned it for maybe 40 years.
“He wanted someone to take care of it and refresh it,” Bolante said. “I was lucky enough to be that person.
“It shows history to people that view it. That’s my enjoyment, that people recognize it as old equipment that benefited people back in the day.”
The truck bears two Ts in its name, one representing the model, the other indicating it is a one-ton capacity vehicle. Bolante explained cab is shaped like the letter C.
The Bolantes have owned the truck for 5-1/2 years. Restoration efforts took about three years to complete, Jay said.
“It showed its age,” he explained. “We rebuilt the engine and transmission, sandblasted and painted the body.
He turned to professionals for the body, engine and transmission work. While trucks that came from the Ford factory were black, he wanted something different, choosing grass green for the body, with black fenders and black interior.
“I chose green because I happen to like the color,” Bolante explained.
Bolante made a state truck bed using wood he purchased from Menard’s, adding a few special touches: wheeled toy heirlooms from family and friends that include a girls tricycle dating back to 1890. Others are from the 1920s to 1940s, he said.
On the sides, the truck bears logos J&D Salvage, est. 1924. Call Barry 3701 “because we like to save things” and for the year of the truck he said.
“We added a little humor there. Barry is the name of our dog and 3701 is our street address.”
