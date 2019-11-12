Carl Gerber
Carl Leroy Gerber, 90, of Garrett, died Friday, Nov, 8, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen Reynolds
Stephen R. Reynolds, 70, of Auburn, died Friday, Nov, 8, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
Scott Newman
Scott William Newman, 54, of Garrett, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Jacobs
Richard Dale “Dick” Jacobs Jr., 66, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.
Paul Grabill
Paul D Grabill Sr., 72, of Auburn, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Bill Arnold
Bill L. Arnold, 92, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur handled arrangements.
Richard Stalter
Richard Hayes Stalter, 72, of Columbia City, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City handled arrangements.
