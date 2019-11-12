Carl Gerber

Carl Leroy Gerber, 90, of Garrett, died Friday, Nov, 8, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Reynolds

Stephen R. Reynolds, 70, of Auburn, died Friday, Nov, 8, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.

Scott Newman

Scott William Newman, 54, of Garrett, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Jacobs

Richard Dale “Dick” Jacobs Jr., 66, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.

Paul Grabill

Paul D Grabill Sr., 72, of Auburn, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Bill Arnold

Bill L. Arnold, 92, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur handled arrangements.

Richard Stalter

Richard Hayes Stalter, 72, of Columbia City, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City handled arrangements.

