Arrested in Noble County
Shelby C. Riedel, 20, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 12 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Riedel was held without bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 21, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 13 by Kendallville Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting. Hall was held without bond.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Jody McCarty, 44, of the 1200 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Oct. 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel McKean, 34, of Hamilton, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 8 by Hamilton Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Jeremy Campbell, 41, of the 1100 block of Zimmerman Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Oct. 9 by Auburn Police on charges of invasion of privacy and intimidation, both Class A misdemeanors.
Clinton Prough, 50, of the 5200 block of C.R. 79-A, Butler, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Oct. 9 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brent Miller, 47, of the 300 block of Willard Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 10 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Majtyka, 64, of the 1600 block of Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Narinder Singh, 54, of the 1700 block of North Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Oct. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Leslie Swindell, 42, of the 6200 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Oct. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Richard Stowell, 38, of the 100 block of Vice Boulevard, Avilla, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Oct. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
James Miller, 34, of the 1600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tara Bailey, 43, of the 600 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 13 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
