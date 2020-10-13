Free flu shots offered in October

AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting free flu shots for DeKalb County school-aged children and their families on Oct. 14, 20, 22 and 29.

Appointments are required on these dates. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Times are 2:15-6 p.m. Oct. 14; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20, 22 and 29. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 925-2220.

All people over age 8 are asked to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

