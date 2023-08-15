Varsity Girls Golf
Knights defeat Railroaders
GARRETT — East Noble won a three-way match with Northrop and host Garrett Wednesday at Garrett Country Club.
The Knights shot a team score of 219, followed by 221 for the Bruins and 236 for Garrett.
Lily Oburn earned medalist honors with a 42 for East Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.