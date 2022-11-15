GARRETT — Loy Roger Slone, age 56, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1966, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Roosevelt and Ruby (Slone) Slone.
Roger married Beth A. Hogan on Dec. 15, 1987, in Auburn. She resides in Garrett.
He worked at the Auburn Foundry for 18 years, before working at Indiana Phoenix in Avilla, as a team leader for eight years, retiring in 2019.
Roger was a member of Harbor of Love Baptist Church in Kendallville.
He enjoyed buying, selling and collecting cars, trucks and guns. Most of all, Roger loved his family and he enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Beth Slone, of Garrett; son, Ben R. Slone, of Garrett; daughters, Brooke R. Slone, of Garrett and Bre R. Slone, of Garrett; his adopted son, Justin Hinkle, of Garrett; two grandsons, Kaden Slone and Levi Slone; three adopted grandchildren, Kylie Hinkle, Robert Hinkle and Waylen Hinkle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Timmy and Edith Slone, of Hindman, Kentucky, Thomas Slone, of Hindman, Kentucky, Travis and Andrea Slone, of Hindman, Kentucky, Sylvester Slone, of Kendallville; sisters and brother-in-law, Vicki Brumbaugh and Shannon Allen, of Garrett, Misty Slone Boyd and Richard Boyd, of Garrett, Carrie Slone, of Garrett, and Sheila Honeycutt, of Hindman, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Chasity Slone, of Hindman, Kentucky; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and other extended family members.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Roosevelt Slone Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road in Kendallville.
Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with Pastor Charlie Mosley officiating.
Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be given to the Slone family to help with expenses, in care of the Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
