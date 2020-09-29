SYRACUSE — Garrett's volleyball defeated four opponents to capture the Wawasee tournament Sept. 19.
The Railroaders won eight of the nine sets they played, sweeping Wawasee, Culver Academies and Columbia City. Garrett defeated Wabash in three sets.
Garrett defeated Wawasee 25-12, 25-16; Culver Academy 25-18, 25-13; Columbia City 25-11, 25-7 and Wabash 25-15, 26-28, 15-8.
Against Wawasee, Emma Hirchak led the way with 10 kills. Hirchak and Sadie Best served three aces each.
Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski had two block assists each. Logan Smith had 10 digs and Gerke added eight. Gerke and Smith recorded 10 assists each.
Against Culver, Smith had 11 kills and Hirchak added seven. Hirchak had eight digs. Smith had 10 assists.
Gerke served eight aces to go with seven digs. Gerke had 12 assists.
In the Columbia City match, Hirchak recorded 14 kills and Ostrowski added eight. Smith served three aces while Best and Bailey Payton had two each.
Gerke and Ostrowski had four digs apiece. Smith led the team with 16 assists.
In the match with Wabash, Hirchak and Smith had nine kills each, while Ostrowski pitched in with eight.
Gerke served three aces to go with 25 assists and nine digs. Smith had 11 assists and 10 digs.
