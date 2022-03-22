Arrested in Noble County
Joseph A. Loy, 33, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 400S, LaOtto, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. March 14 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Scott M. Squire, 34, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. March 17 by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish or salvia.
Jason A. Weber, 47, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. March 17 by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Eric Metcalf, 39, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. March 10 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Ame Phillips, 46, of the 15400 block of Wesley Chapel Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. March 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Aric Hissong, 36, of the 800 block of West 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. March 11 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Adrian Sizemore Springer, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. March 12 on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amy Bolen, 47, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. March 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft with a prior conviction.
Cody Ormsbee, 29, of Fremont, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. March 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Ringler, 43, of the 1400 block of C.R. 2, Corunna, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. March 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Jackson, 27, of the 600 block of West Franklin Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. March 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Tia Barnes, 27, of the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. March 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffery Ball, 67, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. March 16 by Butler Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, all Class B misdemeanors.
Michelle Kooistra, 45, of the 2200 block of Cortlane Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9 a.m. March 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging charges of fraud and intent to defraud, both Level 6 felonies.
