Alexzander Craig
GARRETT — Alexzander Shayne Craig, 14, of Garrett, died March 17, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Elisa Wiley
GARRETT — Elisa M. Wiley, 62, of Garrett, died March 23, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
June Ballentine
AVILLA — June Joan (Shipman) Grove Ballentine, 101, of Avilla, died March 25, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Shirley Frost
AUBURN — Shirley Marie Frost, 80, of Auburn, died March 20, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Perry Young
WATERLOO — Perry John Young, 73, of Waterloo and born in Garrett, died March 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ann Roberts
HAMILTON — Ann Maria Roberts, 80, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died March 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Roger Diehm
KENDALLVILLE — Roger Allen Diehm, 54, of Kendallville, died March 20, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Dean McClish
KENDALLVILLE — Dean O. McClish, 88, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Judith David
ANGOLA — Judith A. (Alter) David, 84, of Angola, died March 22, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Janet Grabill
ANGOLA — Janet Marie Grabill, 82, of Angola, died March 18, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Sheila Reetz
ANGOLA — Sheila Ann Reetz, 69, of Angola, died March 19, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Dr. Thomas Doty, DDS
FREMONT — Dr. Thomas V. Doty, DDS, 82, of Fremont, died March 20, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
