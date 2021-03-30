Alexzander Craig

GARRETT — Alexzander Shayne Craig, 14, of Garrett, died March 17, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Elisa Wiley

GARRETT — Elisa M. Wiley, 62, of Garrett, died March 23, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

June Ballentine

AVILLA — June Joan (Shipman) Grove Ballentine, 101, of Avilla, died March 25, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Shirley Frost

AUBURN — Shirley Marie Frost, 80, of Auburn, died March 20, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Perry Young

WATERLOO — Perry John Young, 73, of Waterloo and born in Garrett, died March 23, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ann Roberts

HAMILTON — Ann Maria Roberts, 80, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died March 23, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Roger Diehm

KENDALLVILLE — Roger Allen Diehm, 54, of Kendallville, died March 20, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Dean McClish

KENDALLVILLE — Dean O. McClish, 88, of Kendallville, died March 21, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Judith David

ANGOLA — Judith A. (Alter) David, 84, of Angola, died March 22, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Janet Grabill

ANGOLA — Janet Marie Grabill, 82, of Angola, died March 18, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Sheila Reetz

ANGOLA — Sheila Ann Reetz, 69, of Angola, died March 19, 2021.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Dr. Thomas Doty, DDS

FREMONT — Dr. Thomas V. Doty, DDS, 82, of Fremont, died March 20, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.