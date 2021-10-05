Though we may not always realize it, a healthy population is key to our state’s success.
A healthy population means we have a strong workforce, which leads to economic prosperity for all, whereas an unhealthy population is a drain on our production and can increase the dependency on government services.
Unfortunately, in 2019, CNBC ranked Indiana as one of the lowest states for overall health, at 41st out of the 50 states. With all this in mind, the Indiana General Assembly made major investments in improving the health of Hoosiers during the 2021 session, including funding increases for mental and physical health.
House Enrolled Act 1007 requires the Indiana Department of Health and the Family and Social Services Administration to create a plan to prevent or reduce the prevalence of critical health issues in our state by July 1, 2022. Examples of some of these issues include, but are not limited to, tobacco/nicotine use and its pulmonary and cardiac effects, adverse behavior and mental health outcomes, obesity, diabetes and cancer.
HEA 1007 also establishes the Health Issues and Challenges Grant Program, which provides $50 million of federal stimulus funds to entities to address severe health issues for Hoosiers. Recipients of this grant will receive part of their award right away, and part of their award after completing the outcomes that were included in their proposal.
We also demonstrated our commitment to improving health care for Hoosiers and supporting health initiatives. Along with HEA 1007, the budget includes $100 million to provide mental health grants, a $1.4 million increase for food banks across the state, and pay increases for health care workers in home-based care as well as assisted living programs. It also maintains funding for the severely mentally ill, Recovery Works and CHOICE In-Home Services programs.
As your state senator, I am dedicated to making sure our communities receive the proper funds to provide exceptional care to those who need it. The funding included in this budget will go a long way toward improving the overall health of Hoosiers, and I hope to see it positively affect Hoosiers’ quality of life across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.