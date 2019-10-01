Homecoming court
to be honored Friday
GARRETT — Due to rain and lightning last Friday, some homecoming festivities have been rescheduled. The Garrett High School Homecoming court will be honored and the King and Queen will be crowned during halftime of this Friday’s game on Memorial Field with
Homecoming court members include seniors Kraig Smith, Cole Bergman, Ousmar Leon Hernadez, Sydney West, Ruthanne Rhoades and Kaylee Martin; juniors Jay White, Anthony Semons, Brynn Wilhelm and Sarah Cooper; sophomores Mathew Williams, Kaydyn Hornbeck, Kaitlyn Bergman and Brook Creager and freshmen Cody Bickley, Carter Wolfe, Grace Hess and Katie Blessinger.
The homecoming parade was not rescheduled.
FFA fundraiser is Monday
GARRET — Garrett FFA will be hosting a fundraiser at the Auburn Culver’s on Monday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. with 20% of all the sales donated back to our chapter.
