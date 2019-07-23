Virginia Shook
AUBURN — Virginia Lee (Shirey) Shook, 82, of rural Auburn, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
Lola Rucker
BUTLER — Lola Mae (Davis) Rucker, 88, of Butler died Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Buell
BUTLER — Edward W. Buell, 73, of rural Butler, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Caroline Verden
AUBURN — Caroline M. (McKinnon) Verden, 79, of Auburn, died Monday July 15, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.
Ronald Huguenard
AUBURN — Dr. Ronald D. Huguenard, 82, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Victoria Hopkins
BUTLER — Victoria J. (Flueckiger) Hopkins, 70, of Butler, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Butler.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler is in charge of arrangements.
