GARRETT — Garrett’s baseball team split its four games last week.
The Railroaders began the week with a 9-3 win at home over Woodlan April 10.
The next night at Westview, it took nine innings to decide an outcome, with the host Warriors prevailing 7-6.
Thursday, Garrett rebounded with a 12-4 win at Churubusco. Saturday, the Railroaders were defeated by West Noble 15-11.
The Railroaders are 3-4 in all games
Garrett 9, Woodlan 3
Garrett broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Calder Hefty had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Peyton Simmons drove in two runs. Parker Skelly had two singles.
Grant Byers got the win, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out four. All three Woodlan runs were unearned.
Westview 7, Garrett 6
Westview led 4-0 after three innings, but trailing 6-3 through six, Garrett scored three times in the top of the seventh for the tie. The Warriors scored once in the ninth.
Calder Hefty and Aiden Orth picked up three hits each, including a double apiece. Orth scored three times for the Railroaders.
Luke Byers pitched six innings, allowing nine hits and a walk while striking out eight. Elijah Chapman took the loss, allowing one hit and five walks while fanning three.
Garrett 12, Churubusco 4
Garrett trailed 4-2 through three innings, but erupted for three runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth for the conference road win.
Peyton Simmons had three hits, including a double, and scored twice for Garrett.
Luke Byers, Luke Holcomb and Aiden Orth had two hits each for the Railroaders. Holcomb, Camren Ruble and Parker Skelly had doubles. Skelly drove in two runs.
Holcomb pitched six innings for the win, allowing nine hits and two walks while striking out six.
West Noble 15, Garrett 11
West Noble scored seven runs each in the first and fifth and added one in the third.
Garrett had three runs each in the first and second and four more in the third. The Railroaders had one run the rest of the way.
Parker Reed and Peyton Simmons had two hits apiece, including a double each for Garrett. Calder Hefty and James Kimmel also had doubles.
