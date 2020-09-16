GARRETT — Tattoo artist Ricco Diamante is moving to a much larger canvas this month as he creates a mural in downtown Garrett.
It is one of 11 large-scale murals being installed in each of northeast Indiana’s 11 counties as part of the Make It Your Own Mural Fest, each to be completed in 11 days.
Make It Your Own brand was created to connect future and current talent with northeast Indiana’s unique story and celebrate the region’s outstanding quality of life, according to Kate Virag, vice president of marketing and strategic communications for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
Diamante’s progress over the past week has shown he is up for the challenge.
Amber Caccamo, director of the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, said she knew of Diamante through a mutual friend and had followed his work on Instagram. There she viewed his extreme-realism artistry on a tattoo of a locomotive Diamante had done in honor of the client’s grandfather, a railroad engineer.
Caccamo also admired the imagery portrayed in two murals Diamante recently painted, one for a Van Wert, Ohio, business last year, the other for Triumph Studios, a cycling gym in Fort Wayne.
About a year ago, Caccamo invited Diamante to walk around the streets of Garrett to determine which wall might work for a mural painting.
“That’s where the whole thing came full circle,” Diamante said.
Inspired by Latino heritage
Born and raised in Defiance, Ohio, the artist attended Homestead High School in Fort Wayne for his junior and senior years, studied at Bowling Green University for two years, and graduated with a degree in fine arts from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.
Following graduation, he exhibited his works, many of which were pen-and-ink or graphite portraits, at gallery shows where he was fortunate to be selling paintings consistently.
Diamante later was exposed to professional tattooing while visiting parlors on the West Coast. It was during this time reality television began running shows about tattoos and piqued his interest.
Diamante’s tattoo imagery later became more complicated when clients wanted large-scale pieces such as an entire arm sleeve or back piece. A single session usually takes 4-6 hours, so it reduces the number of clients, but develops great relationships, he said.
While considering himself Americana, his roots go back four generations to his Mexican heritage. He found inspiration at a young age seeing many colorful murals while visiting relatives in Chicago. His parents always educated him about three famous Latino muralists —Jose Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros.
“I always wanted to be a muralist,” Diamante said.
Locomotive inspires strength
Caccamo reached out to Diamante again early in March to see if he still was interested in the mural project. At the time, Diamante Studio in Fort Wayne, where he operates his tattoo business, was under a two-month mandatory shutdown due to COVID-19.
“When they pitched the idea of doing a locomotive, I was thinking, ‘Wow, that would be a very strong image from the side of the building, especially if I can do it where it’s got motion, and if it’s like coming off the wall.
“The history of the railroad is intense. There’s a lot that the railroad has done for our country as far as the economics, the expansion, employment, and obviously a lot of people know the history of the immigrants who worked on the railroad,” Diamante said, but he was not aware of Garrett’s railroad history until asked to submit artwork.
“I thought that was really powerful history, and I was excited to do the imagery even before I knew that part of the history,” he said.
“So my brain immediately started churning how I was going to represent time travel, because if it is a commemorative piece, celebrating the history of the railroad as well as celebrating still today what the railroad does for our country and our economy, that’s where I was picturing this train blasting through a cosmic wormhole, coming from the past into the present and scattering the butterflies in the field next to the rail line, and I just kind of had this vision even from that first conversation,” Diamante said. “Just because of the strength of the locomotive — that’s American ingenuity. That’s engineering at its finest, because all that steel was handmade, and crafted to make these steam engines. This particular train I picked is called the Nickel Plate Road No. 765.”
This steam locomotive was a revolutionary machine, because prior to this motor or engine, most were just about power and hauling freight. But this one designed for power, speed and they also considered aesthetics of it, he said.
“That was really the first thing that drew me to it when I was doing my research, before I knew that history, that long white line that runs along the side of that engine. I was like, that is really a good visual effect, especially with the white wheels, too. I thought, that’s a lot more than just a black train.”
The more than 10 Monarch butterflies in the mural represent the spirituality of ancestors in Latino culture, Diamante explained. Their annual migration from Canada to the Andes mountains also symbolizes immigration of today, because of their migration and crossing borders.
He put his vision into a Photoshop rendering and submitted it for the project, unaware it was a competition.
The blind jury competition
“That was the moment I realized I might not get this wall,” Diamante said.
Diamante’s rendering was among 11 entries in an open submission process online for local, regional and national artists with a goal to convey the history of Garrett and the significance of the town and community. Entries were sent to a steering committee comprised of Mayor Todd Fiandt; Garrett City Planner Milton Otero; Jim Gabbard; director, Garrett Museum of Art; Mark Ober, president of the Garrett Museum of Art and Garrett High School art instructor; Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership; Caccamo, director of the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau; and Jeff Britton of Britton Marketing.
The winning design was determined through a blind judging. While many great candidates were considered, Caccamo said Diamante’s work “knocked it out of the park, by far. He is definitely an artist. I knew it would be a great submission.”
After hearing he was awarded the mural wall, Diamante said he was unaware the artists had only 11 days to complete mural. “That definitely put a different spin on it,” he said.
He scheduled two weeks off from his tattoo studio, where clients book two years ahead on the wait list.
The train leaves the station
Switching gears from pores and micro-artistry to the masonry walls was a bit daunting.
“I definitely had nerves coming into this project — one because of the scale — two because of the time frame they wanted me to stay in. And three because I had to operate this giant machine,” he said of the boom lift that reaches to the third floor of the City Hall building. The Garrett mural is the largest of the 11 murals in the Mural Fest, covering 2,500 square feet, or about half of the masonry wall covered with an exterior insulation finish system.
With the help of a scissor lift from which a friend projected the design on the wall, he was able to begin work from the larger boom lift on Labor Day weekend. A larger lift was needed to reach the uppermost points of the mural.
Diamante, who claims not to be afraid of heights, harnesses himself on the platform to work the project.
“My grandfather was a window washer on the tall buildings in Chicago,” he said. “I was up for the challenge.”
But the higher the lift goes, the more it sways from side-to-side and up-and-down in the wind, with the buckets filled with water, and black, white and gray paint. Rain and wind also caused delays last week, but this week’s perfect weather has allowed him to move forward.
Unlike most muralists, Diamante is brush-painting the design.
“I use a paint brush rather than spray like many other muralists, to define textured, rough patina. I didn’t want it to be smooth,” Diamante said.
He considers it a blessing to be working on the north side of a building out of the sun, unlike some of his earlier projects. The north side of the building also offers less chance of fading in the years to come. After checking with a manager from the paint store, Diamante changed the type of paint to make it last longer, as well.
“To be honest, I didn’t want the community of Garrett to be bored with it, so I wanted to add some strong visual elements that would stop people and question, “What is it? What are the butterflies about?’” he said.
“This mural fest is a really cool concept, and I understand the importance of making a strong impact, because public art is important to me,” he said. “What’s important to me is to do a piece that people value for a long, long, time instead of a contemporary piece that might lose that appeal in 4-5 years and maybe a new mural would be painted over it.”
“It’s a dangerous piece, with the height factor,” he said.
His parents in Ohio saw a photo placed on social media showing him extending from the lift to paint a corner.
“They freaked out. I didn’t tell them I was doing this,” Diamante said.
They wanted to know who taught him how to drive the lift, if there was someone there with him.
He is working on a lower corner to allow people to take selfies with part of the mural. While focusing on black and gray like a photo, he plans to fill in with oranges and yellows on the butterflies, perhaps add a VanGogh-type wheat field on the bottom, and will try to insert sepia tones and maybe use some blues and purples.
People stop by and watch him work, sit in cars along Randolph or walk up and just watch the progress, so far with lots of praise, most commenting how big, tall it is, or sharing their own family’s railroad history.
More murals down the line
This being his third mural, Diamante hopes to have many more to come, with hopes to align with good weather, and maybe a year in advance.
Diamante describes this as a unique time considering the pandemic and maybe causing the project not to happen. His praises his wife, Stephanie, who operates Diamante Beauty, specializing in mircroblading, from their shared space on West Wayne Street in Fort Wayne, for her support during the project. The couple have two young sons and now live in Leo.
Funding for the project was from the partnership, which allotted $20,000 each. Due to COVID 19, a budget gap was covered locally by The James Foundation, Caccamo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.