GARRETT — A dense morning fog gave way to a sunny start for the 32 teams joining up in the annual Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Alumni Golf Outing at the Garrett Country Club on July 14.
Championship flight
Standout Railroader basketball player Tony Miller (1969) and his brother Tom Miller (1972) and teammate Carl Heckman carded a 54 to take first place in the championship flight.
Their score just missed the record for the event — a 53 shot in 2003 by the team of Heath Peters (Class of 2001), Travis Hampshire (1999) Randy Hampshire (1976) and Tom Sturges (1984).
This year, the second-place team of Sarah Cooper, Karsten Cooper, Jake LaTurner and Ian Bellville came in at 56.
Two teams scored 58 for the day — Kyle Branscum, Hulen Branscum, Bob Petcoff and Andy Petcoff, finishing third; and Curt Custer, Scott Bowmar, Bobby Diederich and Chuck LaTurner at fourth place on the backup system. They also won one of the three skins games with an eagle on hole 12.
Classmates James Knepper, Trevor Moe and Dan Martin (2003) and Steve Collins (2002) finished fifth with a 61.
Levi Follett, Ethan Follett, Kian McDonald and Noah Sattison also carded a 61 for sixth place and won one of the skin games with an eagle on hole 4.
Five teams came in at 64: Kraig Kelham, Gregg Grubb, Brad Johnson and Kim Oster; Josh Fulk, Logan Rowe, Blaine Hoeffel and Brian Fleckenstein; Chad Harshman, Ty Maggert, Tim Lemper and Rob Bell; Butch Beber, Jerry Chisholm, Dale Pfeiffer and Scott Pfeiffer; and Dan Weimer, Troy Gibson, Brian Vogel and Clay Beber.
Team Beber also won one of three skins for the day with a three on hole 17.
Mark Feagler, Mike Esselburn, Jed Feagler and Greg Heal carded a 65.
Three teams finished at 66: Ed Kelham, George Hathaway, Bill Cory and Adam Kelham; Steve Bowman (1985), and 1986 classmates Tim Vogel, Kip Maggert and Greg Velpel; and Dan Feagler, Josh VanDerbosch, Wade VanDerbosch and Andrew Johnson.
Finishing out the championship flight was the all-girls team of Mary Kay (Yoder) Weeks, Lisa (Engelhard) Murphy, Julie DePew and Dawn (DePew) Comment at 68.
Second flight
At 68, the team of Travis Gaar, Stevie Kelham, Matt Freeze and Brian Weller won first place in the second flight under the back-up system, tying with 2016 classmates Dylan VandeZande, Austin Johnson, Nick Stafford and Mason Wichman in second place.
Also at 68 was the team of Wayne Bartels (1956), Paul Ridenour (1957), Jim Vogel (1966) and Chris Vogel (1999).
The teams of Paul Warfield (1984) and 1993 classmates Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash and Eric Mossberger; Rocky Rowe, Todd Rowe, Rex Wilcoxson and Scott Wilcoxson; and Bobby York, Ricky Frost, Dereck Feagler and Mike Chester followed at 69.
Eric McCartney, Jason Hopkins, Troy Hopkins and Adam Barger finished with a 70.
Three teams followed at 72: Dave Shafer (1963), Eric Bickel, Rick Kneisley (1962) and Doug Fraze (1962); Bob Novy, Wayne Funk, Randy Armstrong and Bruce Cattell; and Kordell Kessler (2016), Dylan Medley (2012), Logan Weyrick (2013) and Jeff Kessler (1991).
Ryan VandeZande, Shane LeQuia, Jim Gamble and Justin Chaney carded a 74, followed by Joe Newbauer, Cliff Gunion, Schiler Wertman and Gabe Gunion at 75.
Two teams finished at 76: Jerry Teders, Jan Fraze, Tim Hippensteel and Gene Teders; and Paul Beber, Joe Mansfield, Ed Beber and Matthew Kurtz.
Rounding out the field at 77 were the teams of Deb Smurr, Tammy Bodey, Bridget Creager and Denise Shubert; and 2021 classmates Colton Weimer, Brady Cook, Noah Dapp and Gage Smith.
The first golf outing was held in 1984 with four teams on the club’s then nine-hole course. Aaron “Sneezy” Smith began organizing the event in 1987 with 13 five-member teams. Once the country club grew to 18 holes, the annual outing has had many as 41 teams participate.
