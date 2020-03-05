WATERLOO — The community is invited to give blood in memory of Alexander Rodecap at a special American Red Cross blood drive Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Classic City Center in Waterloo.
Alexander Rodecap was an excellent student, gifted athlete, great friend and always the one to help others before himself, the Red Cross said. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 16 and is remembered for his giving spirit and great smile.
“I started hosting blood drives in honor of Alex to put the need in front of people that may never give blood otherwise, and also to bring people together who knew Alex,” said David Rodecap, Alexander’s father, who has donated blood regularly since he was 18 years old. “I think giving blood is one of the least selfish things you can do.
Whether individuals are long-time donors or have never given before, the Rodecap family invites everyone to attend this blood drive.
“From first-time donors to repeat donors, we want people to see there is nothing to be afraid of, and that by giving blood you can be such a help to others,” David Rodecap said.
This is the seventh Red Cross blood drive in Alexander Rodecap’s name, seeking to collect 30 donations. The previous blood drives collected a total of 276 donations. His family hopes to reach the milestone of more than 300 donations made in Alexander’s name.
“Hosting this blood drive in his name is a wonderful way to remember Alexander and honor his legacy of helping others,” said Stephanie Burris, account manager for the Red Cross.
The Red Cross depends on blood donors across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals nationwide. In Indiana alone, the Red Cross needs about 350 donors each day to support patients at 80 hospitals across the state. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent under Indiana state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donations by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit @RedCross on Twitter.
(0) comments
