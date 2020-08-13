GARRETT — Garrett High School athletic director Chris DePew has announced seating and ticket policies for the 2020 fall sports seasons.
Attendance will be limited to 50 percent seating capacity or a maximum of 250 people per set of bleachers. Social distancing and masks will be required for all events.
Road games for all sports
Each school determines their system for selling tickets. Expect smaller allotments when Garrett is the visiting team at smaller venues.
Concessions
Only food items in pre-packaged form will be sold at Garrett High School.
Varsity Football
All bleachers will be marked with open seating and restricted areas.
Football players, cheerleaders and coaches' families will each receive four tickets.
As of Monday, Aug. 17, DePew announced that families wishing to purchase a "season pass" with a punch-out option for each varsity football game (five total scheduled) may do so, up to four tickets, at a discounted price of $25.
Weekly tickets must be purchased on or before Tuesday of each game week at $6 each.
Starting Wednesday of each game week, any unclaimed tickets can be purchased as family extras, with families of seniors getting first priority, then juniors, etc. Ticket availability will vary each week depending on special events, etc.
The home side main bleachers will be limited to 250 people. Home side secondary bleachers will be limited to 48 people for a total of 298.
Visiting side main bleachers will be limited to 120 people. Visiting fans are to use only the visiting concession stand. Door 20 will be open to accommodate visiting fans.
Based on allotment uses by the home and visiting teams, game-day tickets can be purchased at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis until capacities of 120 through the visiting gate and 298 through the home gates has been reached. Availability will vary each week based on special events and visiting teams' use of their allotments.
Gates will open 60 minutes before the start of the game to avoid people congregating in groups. Visiting fans will use the east gate. Home fans will use either of two entrances (north gate or Britton Street gate).
A student section will be in the end zone, with a capacity of 100 students. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Band tickets
Band parents may purchase a $2 ticket and enter through the track gate to watch the halftime band show from the track straightaway only.
These $2 tickets are only good for halftime. Band parents must exit through the track gate when the teams are back on the field for second half warmups.
Reserve football games
Tickets will be sold at the gate for $5.
The north ticket gate is for home fans. The east ticket gate is for visiting fans.
Seating will be in the bleachers only.
Soccer
Players and coaches will each get three tickets per game.
Visiting schools will be allotted 40 tickets. These tickets will be used as a voucher, enabling the holder to buy at ticket at the gate.
Garrett soccer families wanting to purchase a "season pass" with punch-out option for each home game (nine total scheduled for boys, six total scheduled for girls) may do so, up to three tickets, at a discounted price of $40 for boys and $25 for girls.
Gates will open 30 minutes before game time. Bleacher seating capacity will be 60 people total. Lawn chairs may be placed in 12 marked off areas 6 feet apart for 24 people on each side of the bleachers. Attendance will be capped at 108 people.
Based on allotment uses by the home and visiting teams, game-day tickets can be purchased at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 108 people has been reached. Availability will vary each week based on special events and visiting teams' use of their allotments.
Volleyball
Garrett volleyball families wanting to purchase a "season pass" with punch-out option for each home game (eight total) may do so, up to four tickets, at a discounted price of $35.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler staff, if part of a volleyball family, will not have to pay for their individual season pass. Their family member will be charged, however.
For the Garrett volleyball invitational, the ticket process will be separate from the season pass. With more teams attending, allotment per school may be smaller.
Based on allotment uses by the home and visiting teams, game-day tickets can be purchased at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis until the gym capacity of 250 people has been reached. Availability will vary each week based on special events and visiting teams' use of their allotments.
Gates will open 30 minutes before the start of the match. Both sets of bleachers will be pulled. Home fans are to use the west side bleachers. Visiting fans are to use the east side. A student section will be created in a designated area.
Girls Golf
For non-ticket events, parents only may attend. Masks and social distancing are required.
