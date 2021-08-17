AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in June in DeKalb County.
Darren Richard Meyers, 37, Fort Wayne and April Ann Brooks, 41, Garrett.
Tyler William Abbott, 24, Waterloo and Shauna Nickole Berry, 25, Waterloo.
Jonathon Wesley Dubois, 27, Waterloo and Mackenzie Skylar Kos, 25, Waterloo.
Jason Bryant McClure, 33, Spencerville and LaTosha Lynn Banks, 22, Auburn.
Benjamin Robert Page, 22, Auburn and Madison Emma Hartz, 22, Auburn.
Alfonzo Lee Partlow, 43, Spencerville and Cassandra D. Gulley, 42, Spencerville.
Troye Samuel Hook, 24, Butler and Lauren Elizabeth Jacobs, 22, Butler.
Patrick Andrew Ducat, 35, Napoleon, Ohio and Danielle M. Dunkle, 36, Napoleon, Ohio.
Kevin Matthew Cockrell, 41, Frankfort, Kentucky and Carly Lauryn Terrell, 33, Frankfort, Kentucky.
James H. Schmucker, 22, New Haven and Bethany Renee Graber, 20, Auburn.
Ryan Scott Cisler, 27, Clarksville, Michigan and Tia Esta Schrader, 28, St. Joe.
Troy D. Williams, 49, Holland, Ohio and Julie R. Meyer, 49, Auburn.
Anthony Robert Bricker, 31, Uniondale and Carianne P. Sobey, 27, Auburn.
Dawson Brian Calvin, 21, Wanatah and Lydia Michelle Perozzi, 22, Garrett.
Zachary Dakota Thiel, 24, Hamilton and Sarah Elizabeth Westman, 25, Hamilton.
Michael Anthony Cohen Jr., 40, Butler and Marjorie Florence Parker, 32, Butler.
Cameron Lee Chester, 29, Garrett and Autumn Rose Bowser, 30, Garrett.
Loren James Treesh, 44, Butler and Julie Ann Richmond, 51, Butler.
Luis Ernesto Rodas Melendez, 50, Garrett and Malgorzata Anna Kulesza, 48, Garrett.
Isaac Thomas Schlotterback, 21, Auburn and Annaliese Katherine Joy Pfeffer, 21, Auburn.
Dustin Wayne Woods, 32, Waterloo and Shantel Precious Gates, 28, Waterloo.
Mark William Perry, 62, Garrett and Lani Joann Augenstein, 59, Garrett.
Nicholas Eli Rarey, 37, Hartford City and Maria Christina Hallman, 41, Auburn.
Ernest Karl Newbern III, 53, St. Joe and Cheryl Marie Sota, 37, St. Joe.
Timothy Craig Hensinger, 20, Auburn and Olivia Marie Shepherd, 20, Avilla.
Mark David Crossley, 57, Auburn and Brittney Kay Voirol, 36, Auburn.
Dane Baker, 35, Auburn and Deanna Lynn Richardson, 49, Auburn.
Steven Christy, 61, Middletown, Ohio and Cara Fender, 62, Middletown, Ohio 62.
Micah John McKinley, 48, Angola and Cinthia Grace Watson, 42, Butler.
Lyle Laroy Crandall, 57, Auburn and Amy Sue VanTassel, 53, Auburn.
Robert Tyrone Schultz, 53, Fort Wayne and Ellen Christina Slavin, 40, Butler.
Hunter Paul Emmet Fisher, 24, Auburn and Leah Marie Pranger, 20, Corunna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.