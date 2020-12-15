Garrett’s girls basketball team experienced its first taste of defeat this season, losing Saturday’s clash of Class 3A top 10 teams at Norwell in overtime. Earlier in the week, the Railroader girls cruised to a Northeast Corner Conference road win against Westview.
Garrett returns to action at Churubusco tonight, Dec. 15, and hosts Bellmont Thursday. Bellmont (7-1) is ranked 13th in the Indiana Girls Basketball Coaches Association 3A poll.
Garrett 52, Westview 12
EMMA — Nine players figured in the scoring as Garrett cruised to a 52-12 road win over Westview Dec. 8.
Garrett improved to 10-0 in all games and 4-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 19 points and Taylor Gerke added 14 points.
Morgan Ostrowski had six points. Kaitlyn Bergman and Faith Owen had three points each. Nataley Armstrong, Sadie Best and Bella Hug scored two. Halle Hathaway added a free throw.
Ostrowski led the Railroaders with eight rebounds. Kelham grabbed five and Gerke added three boards.
Armstrong, Gerke and Kelham had five steals each. Armstrong added a team-leading eight assists.
3A No. 7 Norwell 60,
No. 5 Garrett 54
OSSIAN — Her team had played Garrett four quarters in a battle of Class 3A top 10 unbeatens, but Kaylee Fuelling was just getting started.
The Norwell senior scored 11 straight points for her team in the extra session as the Knights quickly removed the suspense and handed the Railroaders their first loss of the season by a 60-54 count in overtime Saturday.
Fuelling’s personal run included two threes and a three-point play, and the Norwell defense came up with two huge steals to keep Garrett from keeping pace in the battle of teams eliminated by Benton Central in the 3A regional at Bellmont last season.
The overtime effort vaulted Fuelling to game-best 24 points for the Knights (7-0), who overcame a nine-point first-half deficit.
Bailey Kelham had 18 to lead four players in double figures for Garrett (10-1). Taylor Gerke added 12, Faith Owen scored 11 and Morgan Ostrowski had 10 points to go with a game-best 13 rebounds.
Nataley Armstrong had 10 assists. Gerke added five steals.
Norwell capped a six-point run on two free throws by Kennedy Fuellng with 26.5 seconds left to go up 49-47. Garrett had struggled all night at the line (8-of-15), but Gerke drained two with 9.5 seconds to go to tie it.
Kaylee Fuelling had the last shot of regulation from the lane, but it trickled off the rim as time expired.
Garrett led 32-25 at the half, but was held without a field goal for almost half the third quarter by Armstrong connected on two threes. Ostrowski’s basket inside sent the Big Train to the fourth quarter with a 42-40 lead.
The Railroaders went up 47-43 in the fourth with the help of a three from Kelham and a basket by Faith Owen before Norwell rallied.
The Knights got eight rebounds from both Maiah Shelton and Skyla Tomasek, who battled foul trouble all night.
Norwell won the junior varsity game 58-30. Aida Haynes had 13 to lead Garrett and Halle Hathaway scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.