Arrested in Noble County
Joseph W. Fritz, 29, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Dec. 21 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Fritz was held without bond.
Ethan C. Slone, 20, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Dec. 21 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Kyler Price, 23, of the 300 block of West 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Dec. 22 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shannon Pelmear, 37, of the 300 block of North Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Adam Deetz, 47, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Dec. 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Naf Maloley, 49, of the 700 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Dec. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rene Cisneros, 52, of the 500 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 6:02 a.m. Dec. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Schieber, 45, of the 6400 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department on a warrant alleging violation of veterans treatment court, alleging Level 5 charges of possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a handgun with prior and altering handgun identification mark; and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Jamie Moreland, 60, of the 4900 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.