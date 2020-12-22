INDIANAPOLIS — State Sens. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, have been appointed to serve on committees during the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
Glick, who represents the western portion of DeKalb County, including Garrett and Corunna, will chair the Senate Committee on Natural Resources.
In addition, Glick will serve as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law and as member of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and the Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.
Kruse will serve on the Senate Committees on Education and Career Development; Local Government; Pensions and Labor; and Rules and Legislative Procedure.
The appointments were made by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville.
“Indiana’s land and water are some of our state’s greatest assets,” Glick said. “On the natural resources and agriculture committees, we will look at ways to continue protecting those resources and supporting our rural communities and state as a whole.”
“The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have had a strong impact on our state, including our schools and manufacturers,” Kruse said. “I’m thankful to be serving on these committees this year, and I look forward to working with fellow lawmakers to find solutions to address the important issues facing Hoosiers.”
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2021 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 17. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.