GARRETT — St. Joseph School students took time to honor all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day.
Students were introduced to the Missing Man Table, set to to remember fallen, imprisoned or missing service members.
Each item on the table represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home. The ceremony symbolizes that they are with us, here in spirit. All Americans should never forget the brave men and women who answered our nation’s call to serve and fought for our freedom with honor.
Students set the table as each item was announced.
The table is round, to show our everlasting concern for our missing men.
The cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.
The red ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account for our missing.
The single red rose, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers
A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate; captured and missing in a foreign land.
A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty.
The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return, alive or dead.
The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God.
The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast.
The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.
Students then recognized Vietnam veteran Bob Blotkamp who served 20 years of active duty.
He was drafted in 1971 and retired in 1991. in He was in Vietnam from August 1971 until May 1972. Once he returned home, he was assigned to multiple different locations such as Fort Harrison, Hawaii, and Korea to name a few.
Students joined in prayer to honor veterans, worthy men and women who gave their best when they were called upon to serve and protect their country.
