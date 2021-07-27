GARRETT — Rev. Shalimar Holderly first felt the call to become a minister at age 5.
This month, she began her assignment pastoring the congregation at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
“I was in church and I just suddenly thought, someday I am going to do what my pastor is doing,” she said of her call to the ministry at a young age.
Growing up, the White County native didn’t have many female pastors as role models.
“It was not something I ever seriously considered I could do, but something I felt God called me to do,” she said of entering the clergy, but her plans changed during sophomore year in high school.
“I was beginning to feel that I was really called to ministry and was struggling to see what that meant,” Holderly shared.
The call became clearer when the pastor of her home church asked Holderly — out of the blue — if she was going to be a preacher.
“I said, ‘No, I am going to be a teacher.’ And he kind of gave me this knowing look that said, ‘We’ll see,’” Holderly recalls. “I went home that night and I said to God, ‘If you want me to be a pastor, then the next pastor at our church will be a woman.’”
That was in November, and when her pastor retired the following February, a female pastor was assigned to her church. During her two-year assignment at Holderly’s church, the new pastor mentored her during her remaining high school years.
“I worked alongside her, preached my first sermon when I was 16. I filled the pulpit for her and got involved in a lot of lay training opportunities in the late ’90s for a program called Vision 2000 and got really with visioning workshops and in conferences as a youth delegate to the Indiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church,” Holderly said.
She graduated from the University of Indianapolis with a degree in religion, went directly into seminary and into the church. Her first assignment following seminary and student internship was as associate pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Keeping the Great Commission as her mission statement, Holderly sees the mission of the United Methodist Church, and her ministry is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
“To do that, it is not just by discipling my congregation, but by equipping my congregation to go out into the community and be and make disciples of Jesus Christ in the community, in the places they live and work,” Holderly said.
While the congregation is not large, she knows much can be done using the talents at hand.
“I am not really concerned with size, I am concerned with faithfulness,” she said of the number of congregants at the Garrett church. “If we are faithful, God is able to do big things. God doesn’t need something big to do something big,” comparing it to the mustard seed that is very small but it grows into a great big bush.
“God can do big things through whatever we have to offer. He doesn’t ask for what we don’t have. He asks for what we have, so we offer what we have and God uses that,” she said.
Holderly will continue to serve as pastor at the Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, leading Sunday services at 9 a.m. and in Garrett at 10:30 a.m.
Her first goal in Garrett is to get to know the congregation and community, and get involved in Garrett. She describes her position as a full-time pastor splitting equally between the two congregations.
Holderly is looking at upcoming programs at the Garrett church.
“I think there’s an opportunity with COVID where everything came to a grinding stop,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity to take stock of what was happening that we need to start up and continue, and what was happening that we need to let die and think about what new thing we can start in its place,” she said.
But that is only after she has the opportunity get a feel for what that might look like in the future.
“I didn’t come here to impose a vision on this place, I don’t think that works,” she said. “My plans first are to get to know what the people of Garrett and the people in the community’s needs are — to discern what is the best way now that we as a church can help meet those needs in our community.”
Holderly spends Mondays and Wednesdays at the Avilla office and Tuesdays and Thursdays in Garrett.
Beginning next month, she is excited to launch a seven-week study “Anxiety as an Opportunity for Spiritual Growth” at the Garrett Library Community Room on Tuesdays, Aug. 24 through Oct. 5, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Holderly sees anxiety as a universal condition, especially now.
“During this pandemic, even those who don’t consider themselves as anxious people have felt fear and worry around health, finances, politics, race or some other life disruption,” said Holderly. “Yet, conventional Christian culture can make use think we shouldn’t feel anxious or that we’re just supposed to ‘pray it away.’ And secular culture also views anxiety as a problematic condition to manage or medicate.”
Preregistration for this small-group study and discussion is appreciated but not required. Call 357-3315 or email admin@garrettumc.org. The video-assisted study will be facilitated by Holderly and provided at no charge to the community.
